Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo zoo unveils first elephant born there in 138 years

The male calf was shown to the public on Tuesday for the first time since his Oct. 31 birth at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens. His mother Authi and father Artid were gifted to Japan by Thailand in 2002 to celebrate the birth of Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:29 IST
Tokyo zoo unveils first elephant born there in 138 years
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japan's oldest zoo unveiled the first baby elephant to be born there since its founding more than a century ago, and asked the public for help in naming it. The male calf was shown to the public on Tuesday for the first time since his Oct. 31 birth at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens.

His mother Authi and father Artid were gifted to Japan by Thailand in 2002 to celebrate the birth of Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. The Ueno zoo, founded in 1882, has asked the public to vote online for the baby's name, choosing from candidates suggested by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo.

The choices are Arun, which means "dawn" in Thai, Atsadong (sunset), or Tawan (sun). The winning name will be announced on Dec. 15. Viewings of the baby elephant and mother Authi, 22, are being limited to two hours a day for now to avoid stressing the animals.

The baby was about 100 centimeters tall and 120 kg at birth, but he has grown considerably since. Sadly, the father, Artid, passed away at the age of 23 in August after a bout of tuberculosis.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...

Britain's climate advisers call for at least a 68% emissions reduction by 2030

Britain should increase its 2030 emissions reduction target to at least a 68 cut on 1990 levels to help it meet its goals under the Paris climate agreement, the governments climate advisers said on Thursday.This would constitute a decisive ...

Majority of borrowers unaware of their CIBIL score: Report

Two out of three borrowers in the country are unaware of their CIBIL score, an indicator of credit worthiness, despite good progress on the financial inclusion front, according to a report. CIBIL score as a parameter helps in understanding ...

3 get six-year jail for having fake currency notes

A special court of the National Investigation Agency NIA here has sentenced three people to six years simple imprisonment for possessing fake Indian currency notes. The trio was sentenced on December 1, the NIA said.Trial against four other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020