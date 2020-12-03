Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legal notice to Kangana for her tweet over farmers' stir

A member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Thursday sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranautover her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:29 IST
Legal notice to Kangana for her tweet over farmers' stir
Actor Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

A member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Thursday sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranautover her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the new farm laws. The notice was sent by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of the committee member Jasmain Singh Noni.

The notice said that when Ranaut's premises (in Mumbai) were demolished, she used social media "to gather solidarity" from her fans, stating that the action was an attack on her fundamental rights. "Similarly, the right to peacefully protest is part of the farmers' rights under the Constitution of India and she cannot claim a right to demean and insult the farmers," the notice said.

As per the notice, Kangana had shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi', who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh, also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agri laws. The notice stated that the actor said in her tweet that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees".

The legal notice also said that several news reports claimed that the said two women were not the same. "And even otherwise, she has no right to defame any old woman for her political mileage," it said. "This is a clear example of a hate tweet andneeds to be tackled at the earliest," the notice said.

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's gateways to demand a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws. The protesting farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector. The government has been in talks with farmer leaders to resolve the issue.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a surreal experience and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...

Differently abled people stitch face masks, distribute them for free in Jaipur

Three differently abled individuals from an NGO on Thursday distributed face masks made by them among people here for free to spread awareness about COVID-19. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bansi Lal Meghwal, Rajendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020