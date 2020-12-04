Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan begin shooting for 'Atrangi Re,' share first glimpse

Left Menu
Actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan on Friday started shooting for their upcoming film 'Atrangi Re,' and shared the first glimpse of their characters from the film with their fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:14 IST
First glimpse of 'Atrangi Re,' featuring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan on Friday started shooting for their upcoming film 'Atrangi Re,' and shared the first glimpse of their characters from the film with their fans. Both Khan and Kumar took to Instagram to share the picture that features the two in the 'Atrangi Re,' avatar.

While Kumar is seen donning black coloured coat over a white shirt, Khan is seen donning the desi attire of a white suit with a yellow dupatta. "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes," actor Akshay Kumar stated in his Instagram caption.

'Kedarnath,' actor Sara Ali Khan on the other hand expressed excitement to be working with the superstar on the project which is being dubbed as an AR Rahman musical. "AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you," the 'Love Aaj Kal,' actor wrote.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars southern star Dhanush alongside Khan and Kumar. (ANI)

