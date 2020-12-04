Avoid crowding at Chaityabhoomi on Dec 6: BMC urges people

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary on December 6 in view of the pandemic. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal urged the people to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar from their homes as a precautionary measure against coronavirus and considering the possibility of the second wave of infection.

"Social distancing, physical distancing, wearing masks, using sanitizers is the new norm. We have to avoid crowding at any cost because the threat is not yet over," Chahal said. Every year lakhs of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi from across the state on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din, he said.

Flowers will be showered on Chaityabhoomi from a helicopter as a mark of respect to Dr Ambedkar on December 6, Chahal said. He also said that arrangements have been made for the live telecast of the programmes at Chaityabhoomi on Doordarshan, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The civic body also appealed the people not to visit 'Global Pagoda' at Gorai in Western suburbs on December 6 as it will be kept shut for people between December 5 and 7. A large number of people visit the Pagoda, to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar on December 6.