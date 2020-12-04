'CoronaStopKaroNa': Kartik Aaryan urges fans to wear masks

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a monochrome picture of him and reminded his fans to take precautions to be safe. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from his latest photoshoot wherein he is seen insisting fans to take precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the intriguing picture, Aaryan is seen sporting a black mask with t-shirt and denim and his luscious locks are seen covering his face, while he flaunts his looks. Along with the picture, Aaryan is telling his fans about the use of masks and asking them to take precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He captioned the picture as, "Maana kaam karna zaruri hai, par Mask bana hi iss liye hai, Pehen lo yaar. Le lo precautions #CoronaStopKaroNa" along with folded hands emoticon. (Translation: It is important to work, but for this mask is made, wear it, man. Take precautions). The post liked by fans and celebrity followers garnered more than 5 lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is known for his quirky Instagram content and epic monologues in films. He keeps treating his fans with funny and exciting posts. On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in his next thriller movie 'Dhamaka' be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani). On Thursday, the actor announced that the shooting schedule of the film will start from next week. (ANI)