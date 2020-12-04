Left Menu
Development News Edition

'CoronaStopKaroNa': Kartik Aaryan urges fans to wear masks

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a monochrome picture of him and reminded his fans to take precautions to be safe.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:46 IST
'CoronaStopKaroNa': Kartik Aaryan urges fans to wear masks
Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a monochrome picture of him and reminded his fans to take precautions to be safe. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from his latest photoshoot wherein he is seen insisting fans to take precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the intriguing picture, Aaryan is seen sporting a black mask with t-shirt and denim and his luscious locks are seen covering his face, while he flaunts his looks. Along with the picture, Aaryan is telling his fans about the use of masks and asking them to take precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He captioned the picture as, "Maana kaam karna zaruri hai, par Mask bana hi iss liye hai, Pehen lo yaar. Le lo precautions #CoronaStopKaroNa" along with folded hands emoticon. (Translation: It is important to work, but for this mask is made, wear it, man. Take precautions). The post liked by fans and celebrity followers garnered more than 5 lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is known for his quirky Instagram content and epic monologues in films. He keeps treating his fans with funny and exciting posts. On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in his next thriller movie 'Dhamaka' be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani). On Thursday, the actor announced that the shooting schedule of the film will start from next week. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,127 crore in Nagaland

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated a major National Highway project in Nagaland and laid a foundation stone for 14 other NH projects with a cost of about Rs 4,127 crores. According to the official press release, Gadkari virt...

CA congratulates Australian women's team on winning The Don Award

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian womens team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Womens T20 World Cup earlier this year. Arguably the highest honour in Aus...

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020