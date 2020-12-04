Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carrie Underwood says she found 'sense of peace' in quarantine

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood recently spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for his 'At Home With' series and opened up about how the nationwide coronavirus quarantine has changed her life.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:13 IST
Carrie Underwood says she found 'sense of peace' in quarantine
Carrie Underwood (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood recently spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for his 'At Home With' series and opened up about how the nationwide coronavirus quarantine has changed her life. According to Fox News, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the music industry to shut down, and it gave the 37-year-old country songstress an opportunity to stop and take stock of what's important in her life.

"I mean, when you do look at this year, the way it started, [I said], 'This is what I'm going to do, I'm going to make a Christmas album, I'm going to do these [things,] X, Y, and Z,' and then everything gets changed," the 'American Idol' alum said, according to Us Weekly. "Early on, I feel like I did a pretty good job of saying, 'OK, how do we circumvent our situation and what we do?' And I feel like it brought me a bigger sense of peace in knowing that I was not in control and still, like I said, just continuing to move forward."

Additionally, the 'Blown Away' singer said she is grateful for the opportunity to slow down after years of working hard on her non-stop career. Underwood said, "I'm very lucky. I do have two incredible boys and my husband, and we live on a farm, and I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots by not being on stage for a minute.I got to be outside so much and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It's the most I've been still in over 15 years."

Having such a family isn't without its challenges, however. In 2019, she embarked on a tour shortly after giving birth. She recalled, "Getting married and starting a family, you see some women in the music industry talk about how they chose not to have a family because they were focused so much on their career. "

During the conversation, Underwood recalled about the tour and said,"I kind of took the opposite route and I'm just like, I can have it all. I had my son Jake, and three months [later], we had our first show on the 'Cry Pretty' tour. I was like, 'I can do this' and we made it through." However, Underwood proved herself to be a proud working mom.

"It was all worth it. I also love that my kids are going to remember, hopefully, some of these times and be like, 'Wow, my mom was [a] mom but she was also [more].' Which is such a cool, cool thought to have," said the songstress. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark pins green credentials on end to North Sea oil hunt

Denmark hopes that by deciding to stop its search for North Sea oil and gas it can become a credible trailblazer in fighting climate change, its climate minister said on Friday. The decision to end all oil and gas exploration and extraction...

I&B ministry issues advisory for advertisers for online gaming, fantasy sports on TV

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday issued an advisory on advertisements on online gaming and fantasy sports in all private satellite TV channels directing advertisers to give disclaimers that such games involve financial...

Swiss step up corona measures but keep ski resorts open

Switzerland allowed ski resorts to stay open for domestic tourism as the government on Friday announced some stricter measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.Ski areas will need local authority approval to operate after Dec....

1,247 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834. The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged after recovery.Bengaluru Urban toppe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020