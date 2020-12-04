Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Viewers 'hungry' for LGBT+ movies, says 'Happiest Season' director Clea DuVall

A romantic comedy set in snow-covered suburbia, "Happiest Season" has the look and feel of a classic festive movie - with one big difference: the story centres on a lesbian couple. While COVID-19 put paid to its cinema release, "Happiest Season" has clocked record viewing figures on the Hulu streaming service since its debut last week - proving viewers want to see more LGBT+ characters on screen, said director Clea DuVall.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:53 IST
INTERVIEW-Viewers 'hungry' for LGBT+ movies, says 'Happiest Season' director Clea DuVall
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A romantic comedy set in snow-covered suburbia, "Happiest Season" has the look and feel of a classic festive movie - with one big difference: the story centres on a lesbian couple.

While COVID-19 put paid to its cinema release, "Happiest Season" has clocked record viewing figures on the Hulu streaming service since its debut last week - proving viewers want to see more LGBT+ characters on screen, said director Clea DuVall. "I love holiday movies, but I've never really seen my experience represented in them," DuVall, 43, who is lesbian and one of Hollywood's leading LGBT+ actors, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"In my lifetime I've never seen a movie like this be given the platform that this film has," she said in an interview. "To see it embraced so much from everyone, not only the LGBTQ community, but just general audiences as well." "It really shows streamers and studios and networks that creating content like this is something that audiences are hungry to see."

DuVall's second feature film as director stars Kristen Stewart - who is bisexual - as Abby, a young woman in a relationship with Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis. Harper invites Abby to her family home for Christmas, before revealing on the journey that she has yet to come out to her conservative parents. Abby, her partner of more than a year, reluctantly agrees to pretend to be her straight roommate.

DuVall, who is known for performances from the cult classic "But I'm a Cheerleader" (1999) to the award-winning TV comedy "Veep" , also co-wrote the film, and said her own experiences of growing up gay had inspired the plot and characters. DuVall came out to her mother on Christmas Day and - like Stewart's character Abby - often spent the holiday with other people's families.

"Being closeted is something that's a very painful experience, and it takes a lot of strength to break out of that," she said. "I really wanted to tell that story." LATE TWIST

As the pandemic curbs cinema-going worldwide, Sony Pictures sold the U.S. rights of "Happiest Season" to Hulu, where it set an audience record for any original film on its opening weekend, according to a report by Variety magazine. The film's cast also includes Daniel Levy, co-creator and actor from the Emmy award-winning sitcom "Schitt's Creek", who plays Abby's gay best friend, John.

DuVall said she had wanted to give Abby some back-up from another gay character - inspired by the support she has received from the LGBT+ community in her professional life. "So often I'm the only queer person on a set," she said. "If there is another queer person there, I find we're just drawn to each other like magnets, because there's a shorthand there, there's a comfort there."

Although the movie's reception has been broadly positive, some LGBT+ critics have said a devastating late twist raked up traumatic memories of coming out. Others criticised Harper's character for forcing Abby to conceal her sexuality. DuVall said she can relate to watching a comedy that dredges up tough experiences, recalling the pain of going to see "The Family Stone" (2005) - which features a mother suffering from cancer - a year after her own mother died.

She wanted the film, however, to be "rooted in truth and reality" and not shy away from tricky themes. "Even though a story is difficult, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be told," she said.

But overall, DuVall said she aimed to make "Happiest Season" feel warm and familiar "like putting on a cozy sweater". Boosted by the film's rapid success, she said she hoped more LGBT+ filmmakers get space to tell their stories.

"This is one of hundreds of thousands of stories that represent a version of the LGBTQ+ experience," DuVall said. "I'm really excited to see what movies come next."

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi cites momentum on coronavirus relief bill talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.There is momentum. There is momentum, Pelosi said at a...

Hate content: Facebook's Oversight Board takes up case from India

An independent board set up by Facebook to look into hate and other undesirable content on the platform has taken up a case from India wherein a user had called for violence against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon of Prophet...

WHO's Tedros says concerned about perception pandemic is over

Recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines is positive but the World Health Organization is concerned this has led to a growing perception that the pandemic has come to an end, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.Progre...

Mumbai: Over 35.29 pc MTHL work complete, says MMRDA

The MMRDA on Friday said 35.29 per cent of the overall work of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link MTHL has been completed. The 22-kilometre link, of which 16.6 kilometre is over sea, connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.MMRDA officials, while conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020