Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira. "Translation" also has tracks created with other Latin stars like J.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 01:57 IST
The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.

"Translation" also has tracks created with other Latin stars like J. Balvin and Maluma in a genre whose growth has outpaced the overall U.S. music market. "I personally was inspired by this Latin movement," said Will.i.am, a member of the current trio. "It's the most streamed genre on Spotify. And to that, it is the definition of international pop."

The album is the group's second since Fergie left about three years ago. "We have three No. 1's without, you know, the traditional lineup that you thought was responsible for the pop success. This record shows that it's the songs that contributed to (our success)," said Will.i.am.

One track, "Girl Like Me," was recorded in 2008 by Shakira and Will.i.am but only released this week. The music video was shot with her in Colombia and the trio in California. Such distanced shoots could become the new norm, said Will.i.am. "We sent her our footage so the director could match the set, the lighting, so we could all feel like we're in the same universe even though we were apart," he said.

The Black Eyed Peas, formed as a rap group in 1995, has sold over 50 million albums worldwide in genres that include pop, soul and electronic music.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's emir happy with efforts to solve the Gulf dispute -state news agency

Kuwaits Emir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is happy with the achievement reached and the continuous efforts to solve the Gulf dispute, the state news agency said on Friday.Emir of Kuwait added the agreement reflects the aspiration of the parties ...

INTERVIEW-Snowboard pioneer wants more people on the slopes to fight climate change

By Umberto Bacchi Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Famed for his daring descents down the untracked slopes of hard-to-reach peaks from Norway to Alaska, snowboarding pioneer Jeremy Jones enjoys being alone in nature.Yet the 45-year-old wo...

Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid

President-elect Joe Biden said Fridays grim jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with hundreds of billions of dollars in more aid in Januar...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits highs as slowing job growth spurs stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.So-called cyclical s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020