Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Sab Kushal Mangal' trailer out now

The entertainment and media platform Eros Now launched the trailer of upcoming family romantic comedy film Sab Kushal Mangal on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:19 IST
Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Sab Kushal Mangal' trailer out now
Sab Kushal Mangal poster. Image Credit: ANI

The entertainment and media platform Eros Now launched the trailer of upcoming family romantic comedy film Sab Kushal Mangal on Saturday. The trailer traces the love triangle among a young woman, a TV anchor and a local big shot. Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna essays the role of a small town goon and politician who has his own twisted ways of getting people married yet managing to retain the image of an upright man.

Vishwanath Kashyap who assisted on films like Don, Chak De! India and Bunty Aur Babli will make his directorial debut with Sab Kushal Mangal. The family entertainer featuring Akshaye Khanna along with Priyaank Sharma, Riva Kishan in lead roles and Satish Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles will premier from 4th December 2020 onwards exclusively on Eros Now. (ANI)

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-'Awesome' Argentina brush off tough week in draw with Australia

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma was bursting with pride as his side ended a tumultuous week with another draw against Australia to round out a remarkable Tri-Nations campaign.The Pumas landed in Australia having not played in a year but, afte...

Mail Transfer from Any System to Outlook in Seconds

Today, there are lots of email clients. Some users prefer web-based systems, some use desktop programs, and others stick to mobile apps. Despite the existence of competitors, millions of companies and users still choose Outlook. If you want...

Kuwaitis go to polls as economy poses challenge for new emir

Kuwaitis voted in legislative polls on Saturday with the Gulf state mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, which poses a challenge for the governments often stormy relationship with a parliament blamed for blocking reforms. More tha...

Health News Roundup: Doses under COVAX scheme; Moderna CEO on production target for 2021 and more

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.WHO hopes to have 500 million vaccine doses via COVAX scheme in first quarter of 2021The World Health Organization hopes to have half a billion doses o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020