EU's Barnier says Sunday talks will show if UK trade deal possible

EU's Barnier says Sunday talks will show if UK trade deal possibleReuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 00:03 IST
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that talks with his British counterpart David Frost scheduled for Sunday would show whether a new trade deal could be struck.
"We will see if there is a way forward. Work continues tomorrow," Barnier said on Twitter on Saturday.
