Letitia Wright deletes social media accounts after anti-vaccine video backlash

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has deleted both her Twitter and Instagram profiles, days after the actor came under fire for sharing a video by a coronavirus vaccine sceptic on her social media accounts. you get cancelled, Wright said in a now-deleted tweet, which was posted on Friday.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-12-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 13:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@PopCultureRevs)

"Black Panther" star Letitia Wright has deleted both her Twitter and Instagram profiles, days after the actor came under fire for sharing a video by a coronavirus vaccine sceptic on her social media accounts. The "Small Axe" actor had shared a link to a 70-minute YouTube video which expressed doubts over the in-progress COVID-19 vaccines, which will begin roll-out in the UK in the coming week. The video sees "On The Table" host Tomi Arayomi question the possible antidote, despite admitting he has no medicinal understanding of vaccines, reported Deadline.

Wright received backlash for not only posting the video, but also for defending her decision to share the link. "If you don't conform to popular opinions. But ask questions and think for yourself... you get cancelled," Wright said in a now-deleted tweet, which was posted on Friday. The Guyanese-British actor, best known for playing tech genius Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), later wrote that the aim to share the link was to only raise concerns about what the vaccine might contain.

"My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else," she wrote in another tweet, which is now deleted. Don Cheadle, Wright's "Avengers: Endgame" co-star, said he will take up the matter with her personally after some users tagged him in the posts.

Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes aka War Machine in the MCU, also said he will try to "find" Wright's original tweet. "... I'll personally take it to her if she said something crazy. Not to Twitter. That's how I do it with friends and how I hope they do it with me if I fkkk up (sic)," Cheadle said.

