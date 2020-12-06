Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM6 MH-UDDHAV-AKALI DAL Thackeray, SAD on same page over rights of states: Chandumajra Mumbai: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agrees with his party on the issue of the Centre's alleged interferenceinto the "rights of state governments" in fields like education,agriculture and law and order. .

BOM7 MH-FARMERS-PAWAR Take farmers' protest seriously, end deadlock: Pawar to Centre Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday asked the Centre to take serious cognisance of the ongoing farmers' protest and said if the deadlock continues, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi and people from across the country will stand by the protesting cultivators. . BOM5 MH-LD FIRE 16 injured in fire after cylinder blast in Mumbai building (Eds: Adds latest info) Mumbai: Sixteen people were injured in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said. .

BOM4 GJ-FIRE-BUILDING Fire in building in Ahmedabad, no casualty; ATM, shops damaged Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out on two shopping floors of a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial complex in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, officials said. . BOM1 MH-BUSES-CAMERAS Maha: Aurangabad bus conductors to be armed with body cameras Aurangabad: Bus conductors and ticket inspectors in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city will soon be equipped with body cameras to keep a tab on the behaviour of passengers and other activities during transportation, an official has said. .

BOM9 MH-TODDLER Biological mom seeks custody of toddler in film maker's care Mumbai: A Bollywood film maker who is the foster father of a two-year-old and the toddler's biological mother feature in a custody row, while a man has surfaced claiming to be the boy's father, an official said on Sunday. . BES1 MP-CHEETAH-WII WII experts evaluate sites in MP for cheetah re-introduction Bhopal: Experts from the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India have visited four places in Madhya Pradesh to look for the best habitat for the reintroduction of cheetah in the country, a senior forest official said. .

BES3 GJ-JOURNALISTS-FIR Guj: FIR against 4 journalists for 'sting operation' on police Ahmedabad: Police have registered an FIR against four journalists of a Gujarati newspaper for allegedly entering a police station in Rajkot to carry out a 'sting operation' and obstructing police personnel from conducting their duties, an official said. . BES8 MH-PATWARDHAN-CM Maha CM condoles actor Ravi Patwardhan's death, lauds his work Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday condoled the death of veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, and said he was a true artist for whom age was not a barrier. .

