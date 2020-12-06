Left Menu
Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region

. BOM5 MH-LD FIRE 16 injured in fire after cylinder blast in Mumbai building Eds Adds latest info Mumbai Sixteen people were injured in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:07 IST
Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM6 MH-UDDHAV-AKALI DAL Thackeray, SAD on same page over rights of states: Chandumajra Mumbai: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agrees with his party on the issue of the Centre's alleged interferenceinto the "rights of state governments" in fields like education,agriculture and law and order. .

BOM7 MH-FARMERS-PAWAR Take farmers' protest seriously, end deadlock: Pawar to Centre Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday asked the Centre to take serious cognisance of the ongoing farmers' protest and said if the deadlock continues, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi and people from across the country will stand by the protesting cultivators. . BOM5 MH-LD FIRE 16 injured in fire after cylinder blast in Mumbai building (Eds: Adds latest info) Mumbai: Sixteen people were injured in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said. .

BOM4 GJ-FIRE-BUILDING Fire in building in Ahmedabad, no casualty; ATM, shops damaged Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out on two shopping floors of a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial complex in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, officials said. . BOM1 MH-BUSES-CAMERAS Maha: Aurangabad bus conductors to be armed with body cameras Aurangabad: Bus conductors and ticket inspectors in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city will soon be equipped with body cameras to keep a tab on the behaviour of passengers and other activities during transportation, an official has said. .

BOM9 MH-TODDLER Biological mom seeks custody of toddler in film maker's care Mumbai: A Bollywood film maker who is the foster father of a two-year-old and the toddler's biological mother feature in a custody row, while a man has surfaced claiming to be the boy's father, an official said on Sunday. . BES1 MP-CHEETAH-WII WII experts evaluate sites in MP for cheetah re-introduction Bhopal: Experts from the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India have visited four places in Madhya Pradesh to look for the best habitat for the reintroduction of cheetah in the country, a senior forest official said. .

BES3 GJ-JOURNALISTS-FIR Guj: FIR against 4 journalists for 'sting operation' on police Ahmedabad: Police have registered an FIR against four journalists of a Gujarati newspaper for allegedly entering a police station in Rajkot to carry out a 'sting operation' and obstructing police personnel from conducting their duties, an official said. . BES8 MH-PATWARDHAN-CM Maha CM condoles actor Ravi Patwardhan's death, lauds his work Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday condoled the death of veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, and said he was a true artist for whom age was not a barrier. .

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Rallying-Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans, who had a 14-point lead before the final round in northe...

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities.Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accoun...

Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.Sandu, a former World Bank ec...

People from 2 MP villages fight over irrigation water, 1 dead

A 50-year-old man was killedand several people were injured in a clash over water forirrigation between residents of two villages in Sagar districtin Madhya Pradesh,, a police official said on SundayVillagers from Bajdega and Dhad, under Ba...
