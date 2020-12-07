Left Menu
Alia Bhatt joins 'RRR' cast in Hyderabad

The film is slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 and will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 09:55 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt has started shooting for S S Rajamouli's upcoming period action drama "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR") in Hyderabad. The 27-year-old actor, who is making her debut in south cinema with the Telugu language film, shared the update on social media on Sunday. Sharing her selfie from the car, Bhatt wrote on her Instagram Story, "And finally en route Team RRR." "RRR" narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr. In October, writer-director Rajamouli of "Baahubali" fame resumed shooting on the movie with the leading men in Hyderabad with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 and will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

