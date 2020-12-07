The Last Kingdom Season 5 gets new young actor, Uhtred may give up fight for Bebbanburg

The Last Kingdom Season 5 has been provided the green light after renewal and now the series enthusiasts across the planet are dying to know what turns and twists they can see in it. Many rumors and spoilers are already floating over the web world, which create more confusions among fans.

As filming commences for The Last Kingdom Season 5, cast and crew members are again sharing behind-the-scene snaps over social media so that fans don't give up hope for mild delay amid coronavirus pandemic. Just over a month back, we had seen that pre-production had begun after the team arrived in Hungary where the show shot its first four seasons. However, now it seems there has been a new addition in cast for Season 5 of The Last Kingdom.

Uhtred's stunt double Tamás Katrics has recently hinted over Instagram about a new addition in The Last Kingdom Season 5 cast. Although he has not directly revealed the new actor's name, Fansided's Winter is Coming revealed that a young actor, Harry Gilby (best known for playing a young J. R. R. Tolkien in the 2019 film Tolkien) might be playing an undisclosed role in the fifth season.

The 19-year old actor Harry Gilby will play a now teenaged Aethelstan in The Last Kingdom Season 5. Aethelstan is the first son of current King Edward and the future first king of all England. However, nothing has been revealed as a sort of confirmation.

The new episodes of Last Kingdom Season 5 are likely to follow Uhtred as he feels that his destiny is highly entangled with the future of England. According to the synopsis, he will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Hence, we can say that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be filled with more heart-breaking moments.

Many fans are wondering if Uhtred give up the fight for Bebbanburg in The Last Kingdom Season 5. Is it due to his over-age of around 80 that was earlier predicted? Or according to Express, Uhtred can make another attempt to claim back his homeland. His father's land was raided when Uhtred was a child, and it fell into the wrong hands, meaning the warrior lost his birthright. Following a number of failed attempts, Uhtred is speculated to give up the fight for Bebbanburg.

While being asked on Uhtred age, Bernard Cornwell said to Radio Times recently, "He's got a lot older and like all of us who have got old, I hope he has got wiser. He has a great deal more experience. I don't really see Alexander when I'm writing because the Uhtred I'm writing about is like my age mid-70s."

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Animal Kingdom gets Supergirl actor, Season 5's new executive producers announced