Animal Kingdom gets Supergirl actor, Season 5’s new executive producers announced

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:51 IST
According to TVLine (via Deadline), Anthony Konechny will recur as young Billy (Denis Leary) when Animal Kingdom returns for Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

Fans highly expected Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May this year. If you look back the release dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016.

The premiere of Animal Kingdom Season 5 was not possible due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The release seems to be impossible in this year as the world is still combating against the deadly coronavirus. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The good news is that the cast and crew had already been back at work for Animal Kingdom Season 5. Some episodes were already filled prior to the global lockdown earlier this year. thus, we can expect

The premiere of Animal Kingdom Season 5 as the world is still badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. Fans believe TNT won't keep them waiting too much longer. The series actor, Shawn Hatosy recently revealed in a Twitter post that he "still (didn't) have an answer" as to when the fifth season would premiere. However, the 44-year old actor stated that they "are getting closer" to learning.

The upcoming Animal Kingdom Season 5 is expected to get back the actors like Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. It is likely to focus on the war for power among the gang members.

According to TVLine (via Deadline), Anthony Konechny will recur as young Billy (Denis Leary) when Animal Kingdom returns for Season 5. His previous small-screen credits include Supergirl, Almost Human, etc. Deadline further reported that Carla Frankenbach would write the fifth season, with Loren Yaconelli set to direct. John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, David Michod and Liz Watts are the executive producers for the upcoming TNT season.

Earlier Devdiscourse talked about the returning of Ellen Barkin in Animal Kingdom Season 5 as Smurf who was shot dead by J (Finn Cole). As the series can never deal with supernatural concepts like resurrection or back from graveyard, she will obviously be portrayed through flashbacks or as memories.

If sources are to be believed, the plot of Animal Kingdom Season 5 will revolve around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day-to-day life with time. It is also expected to be comprised of 13 episodes like seasons 2, 3 and 4.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But its release in 2020 is not possible. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

