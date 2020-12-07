Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vignesh Shivan on 'Paava Kadhaigal': Didn't want to make joke out of sensitive topic

Chronicling a story with the backdrop of honour killing and yet present it in an entertaining way in Netflixs upcoming Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal was a challenge, says director Vignesh Shivan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:27 IST
Vignesh Shivan on 'Paava Kadhaigal': Didn't want to make joke out of sensitive topic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chronicling a story with the backdrop of honour killing and yet present it in an "entertaining" way in Netflix's upcoming Tamil anthology "Paava Kadhaigal" was a challenge, says director Vignesh Shivan. The film features four shorts, directed by Shivan, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran.

Shivan's segment "Love Panna Uttranum" is an extension of the world of "Paava Kadhaigal" , which explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships. Starring Kalki Koechlin and Anjali Menon, the director's short follows two sisters who approach their father in different ways to reveal their love relationships.

Shivan, who has previously helmed heist comedy "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" and action-comedy "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" in Tamil, said he wanted to give a spin to a sensitive topic like honour killing in his short. "It was an unknown territory for me. My films have always been in a lighter vein, with a great dosage of humour. But this was a sensitive topic, I was careful not to make a joke out of it. In a bid to try and present it in a cool way, I didn't want to cut a sorry figure," the director told PTI over Zoom call. Shivan, 35, said he treated the story in a way that he could identify with, keeping it entertaining so that the message reaches out to a wider audience. "It was quite an experience, challenging even, to present such a sensitive topic in an entertaining way. I thought this approach was necessary, so that more people can know about the issue," he added. The four-part anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Shivan said the makers were earlier toying with several themes - including love and lust - before arriving on honour killings for "Paava Kadhaigal" .

Their decision was driven by the eagerness to push the envelope and attempt something they won't be able to do in the mainstream space. "We wanted to do something which might unsettle, challenge us and that's where the honour killing concept came in," he said. "Paava Kadhaigal" marks Shivan's streaming debut after three theatricals. The director said while he never felt any box office pressure with his feature films, digital medium completely erases that factor. "Sometimes some films do wonders at the box office but you don't get enough respect for those films, which are most of the commercial projects. If a film's success is calculated only the box office, it isn't the right way to analyse it. "My success lies in what I feel after finishing a film. That's my parameter of success. I am extremely happy the way this film has turned out. It's a blockbuster for me," he added. "Paava Kadhaigal" is slated to be released on December 18..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The skys the limit for George Russell after the British youngsters stellar performance as Lewis Hamiltons stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, according to Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff.The 22-year-old seized his opportunity to sh...

Fully support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, protests against farm laws to be held in J'khand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centres conspiracy to reduce the co...

Xiaomi ramps up smart TV production in India, to launch QLED TV later this month

Chinese tech major Xiaomion Monday said it has partnered with Hyderabad-based Radiant Appliances as it ramps up production of its smart TVs in the country. The move comes ahead of Xiaomis foray into the premium QLED TV segment in India.Xiao...

Gold falls Rs 104; silver declines Rs 736

Gold prices declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,807 per 10 gram in the previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020