Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler win 'Dynamic Duo MTV Movie & TV Award'

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI ): American talk show host and actor Drew Barrymore and Hollywood star Adam Sandler on Sunday night (local time) were bestowed with the 'GOAT Dynamic Duo' title at the 2020 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' show. According to People Magazine, the 45-year-old star Barrymore and Sandler, both starred opposite each other in 1998's 'The Wedding Singer', 2004's '50 First Dates' and 2014's 'Blended'.

Barrymore said to Sandler as they both appeared virtually, "It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades." "Yes, yes, and Drew, it's 2020 so you know what that means..." said Sandler, as Barrymore replied, "Everything sucks?"

"Yeah, that's true - but also, it's a new decade so we get to make another movie together," Sandler said, to which Barrymore agreed: "Right, well let's wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years." "Nine years and one month," Sandler corrected.

"You're right," Barrymore then said. "Well, that's not enough time. I don't know, it doesn't matter - it has to be special."

As per People Magazine, in September, Barrymore and Sandler reunited virtually while revisiting their characters from '50 First Dates' on the premiere of her daytime talk show, 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. In the comedy, Sandler played Henry, who meets and falls in love with Lucy (Barrymore), only to discover she can't remember anything that happened the day before. Henry embarks on wooing Lucy every single morning in a taped video he makes her remind who he is and what they are to each other.

As reported by People Magazine, the 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' was aired on Sunday. (ANI)