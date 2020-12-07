Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler win 'Dynamic Duo MTV Movie & TV Award'

American talk show host and actor Drew Barrymore and Hollywood star Adam Sandler on Sunday night (local time) were bestowed with the 'GOAT Dynamic Duo' title at the 2020 'MTV Movie & TV Awards

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:20 IST
Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler win 'Dynamic Duo MTV Movie & TV Award'
A stiill from the video shared by Adam Sandler (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI ): American talk show host and actor Drew Barrymore and Hollywood star Adam Sandler on Sunday night (local time) were bestowed with the 'GOAT Dynamic Duo' title at the 2020 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' show. According to People Magazine, the 45-year-old star Barrymore and Sandler, both starred opposite each other in 1998's 'The Wedding Singer', 2004's '50 First Dates' and 2014's 'Blended'.

Barrymore said to Sandler as they both appeared virtually, "It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades." "Yes, yes, and Drew, it's 2020 so you know what that means..." said Sandler, as Barrymore replied, "Everything sucks?"

"Yeah, that's true - but also, it's a new decade so we get to make another movie together," Sandler said, to which Barrymore agreed: "Right, well let's wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years." "Nine years and one month," Sandler corrected.

"You're right," Barrymore then said. "Well, that's not enough time. I don't know, it doesn't matter - it has to be special."

As per People Magazine, in September, Barrymore and Sandler reunited virtually while revisiting their characters from '50 First Dates' on the premiere of her daytime talk show, 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. In the comedy, Sandler played Henry, who meets and falls in love with Lucy (Barrymore), only to discover she can't remember anything that happened the day before. Henry embarks on wooing Lucy every single morning in a taped video he makes her remind who he is and what they are to each other.

As reported by People Magazine, the 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' was aired on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Central team surveys damage by cyclone, rains in Puducherry

Puducherry, Dec 7 PTI A four-member inter-ministerial Central team deputed to assess the damage caused here by cyclone Nivar and rain visited several villages in the Union Territory on Monday Farmers showed the team damagedpaddy crops and a...

AAP to hold peaceful demonstration in support of Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital on Tuesday in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting on Delhis borders demanding the repeal of the Centres new agri-marketing laws, said ...

Bengal will never bow its head before murderers of Mahatma

Accusing the BJP of practising divisive politics for its personal gains, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state, where all communities have long lived in harmony, would never bow its head before the murderers of...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 415 p.m. Country will not have to wait too long for COVID-19 vaccine PM.312 p.m. Uttarakhand Governor back to work after end of COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020