Bobby Deol digs out throwback picture with Dharmendra on his 85th birthday
Actor Bobby Deol on Tuesday marked his father and veteran superstar Dharmendra Deol's 85th birthday with a priceless throwback picture.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:44 IST
Actor Bobby Deol on Tuesday marked his father and veteran superstar Dharmendra Deol's 85th birthday with a priceless throwback picture. The 'Soldier,' actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome throwback picture of himself with the 'Sholay,' actor.
The picture sees a young Bobby seated on Dharmendra's lap and kissing his cheeks. Both are seen wearing shirts of the same print in the picture. "Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday," the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.
Several fans of the father-son duo and Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan poured birthday wishes in the comments section of the post. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bobby
- Abhishek Bachchan
- Bobby Deol
- Papa
- Dharmendra
ALSO READ
Abhishek Bachchan heads to Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' shoot
Honest docu-series, not puff piece: Abhishek Bachchan on 'Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers
'Miss you dearly': Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for late grandfather
Millie Bobby breaks down detailing 'uncomfortable' fan encounter
Achieved success with single kidney: Anju Bobby George's stunning revelation