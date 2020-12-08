Punjabi artistes Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk and others support Bharat Bandh

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:44 IST
Punjabi artistes Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Gurdas Maan and others have extended their support to Bharat Bandh call given by farmers organisations. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana have gathered at various border points of Delhi since November 26 as part of their protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Dosanjh, who was last week involved in a Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut, shared a black-and-white picture of farmers sitting on roads protesting, ‘Bharat Bandh’ written atop in bold. ''Today is Bharat Bandh #FarmersProtest'' he wrote in the caption.

Sharing the same photo on his Twitter account, singer-actor Ammy Virk wrote, “#Today Bharat Bandh #ModiYesOrNo.'' The picture of “Bharat Bandh” was also shared by actor Neeru Bajwa and Gippy Grewal on their respective Twitter handle. Maan said that he will always stand with the farmers.

''I have a lot to express but will only say this - I'm always with you and will always stand with you. Long live the farmers,'' he wrote alongside a photo in which he is hugging a farmer. Singer-actor Harbhajan Mann shared a picture of a farmland with ‘Jai Kisaan’ written over it and a map of India with a lock.

''Today WE make history!! Today Bharat Bandh,'' Mann tweeted. South star Prakash Raj, who has acted in several Hindi and South movies, said the government must address the concerns of the farmers. ''Farmers need to be heard... need to be assured… I support #BharatBandh #Istandwithfarmers... will you too #justasking,'' Raj said.

Singer Mika asked the agitating farmers to remain peaceful in their protest. ''I request all the #farmer brothers please keep calm and protest, I don’t want some one else do the mistake and then we face the repercussions as a class of farmers ... I’m sure #government will give us the solution.. but please sare shanti hi bana ke rakho (please all of you maintain peace)... sat sri Akal..'' he tweeted. Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani said that he stands in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

''My solidarity with our farmers, against the stupid, malformed Modi+Corporate ''farmer-killer-bills'' is absolute. ''If a political party says ''bandh'' I say ''screw you''. When our farmers say it, I happily stand by them AGAINST politicians who are trying to steal their rights. Clear?'' he wrote. Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and others have extended their support to farmers. The protesting farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

