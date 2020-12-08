Christian Borle, Michael Potts join 'Prodigal Son' S2

Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle and Michael Potts, who will next be seen in the Netflix film ''Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'' have joined the second season of Fox's ''Prodigal Son''. The duo will star in recurring roles alongside protagonists Tom Payne and Michael Sheen in the serial-killer thriller drama, reported Deadline.

The series follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), son of Martin 'The Surgeon' Whitley (Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. He has not seen his father in 10 years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitly's methods of killing. He finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons. Borle, best known for starring in the horror black comedy musical film ''Little Shop of Horrors'', will play Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. He also becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case.

Potts will portray Dr Brandon Marsh, Martin's new therapist who is desperate to have a breakthrough with his patients. Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts also star.

''Prodigal Son'' is written by Chris Feder and Sam Sklaver. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive produced the pilot..