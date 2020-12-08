Ryan Phillippe, Tom Pelphrey to headline 'American Murderer'
Actor Ryan Phillippe, best known for starring in teen drama ''Cruel Intentions'', and ''Mank'' star Tom Pelphrey are teaming up for crime drama feature film, ''American Murderer'', based on a true story. ''American Murderer'' follows Jason Derek Brown (Pelphrey), a charismatic conman who leads a luxurious life through a series of scams. An FBI agent, played by Phillippe, is in hot pursuit of Brown when the latter's funds run low and he plots his most elaborate scheme yet. ''Frozen'' star Idina Menzel and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver are also part of the cast, reported Variety.
AFI alumnus Matthew Gentile wrote the script and will direct, with principal photography commencing in Salt Lake City, Utah. The film is produced by Traveling Picture Show Company and GiGi Films.
