Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' leads IMDb's 'Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020' list

With a rating of 9.5 out of 10, Scam 1992, a SonyLIV show, has also landed a spot in IMDbs top 250 TV series of all time.Amazon Prime Videos comedy-drama Panchayat - starring Jitendra Kumar - was at number two on the list while Disney Hotstars Special Ops coming in third.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:50 IST
Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' leads IMDb's 'Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020' list

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's ''Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'' has emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb's 'Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020' list. ''Scam 1992'' earned acclaim for the thrilling portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi, who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and his catastrophic downfall.

The IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate films and TV shows on a 10-point scale. With a rating of 9.5 out of 10, ''Scam 1992'', a SonyLIV show, has also landed a spot in IMDb's top 250 TV series of all time.

Amazon Prime Video's comedy-drama ''Panchayat'' - starring Jitendra Kumar - was at number two on the list while Disney+ Hotstar's ''Special Ops'' coming in third. The spy thriller marked the digital debut of filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. The 10-part musical drama ''Bandish Bandits'' ranked fourth on the list, followed by the hugely popular second season of ''Mirzapur'', which landed on fifth position. Both series hail from Amazon. Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO, said worldwide interest in Indian steaming series ''hit an all-time high this year'' with fans rating their favourites and helping others discover breakout shows.

''In fact, our #1 user-rated Indian web series of this year, 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', has been so popular that it landed a top spot on the IMDb list of the Top 250 TV Series of all-time,'' Needham said in a statement. Voot Select thriller ''Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side'', featuring Barun Sobti, was placed at sixth position. Actor Anushka Sharma backed neo-noir ''Paatal Lok'' emerged seventh on the list. The Amazon series featured Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi Police cop, who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist. Akshay Oberoi starrer MX Player series ''High'' ranked eighth on the list, followed by Kunal Kemmu's ZEE5 Original ''Abhay''.

Sushmita Sen's ''Aarya'', which was the actor's first screen appearance in a decade after her last Hindi film ''No Problem'', closed the list on number 10. The Disney+Hotstar series also marked Sen's digital debut..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir join mayors' dharna outside CM's residence

The indefinite dharna by mayors and leaders of BJP ruled municipal corporations outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence entered the third day on Wednesday, with party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir joining the protest. Mayors...

Delhi court to consider on Dec 24 suit to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court will consider on December 24 a civil suit seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The civil suit has been filed on ...

Maha: Two held, four women rescued from flesh trade racket

Two women were arrested and four others rescued from a flesh trade racket in Mira-Bhayandar area of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the MBVV police set up a decoy and raided a place in Uttan Dhavi...

NSE lists ADRs at NSE IFSC in GIFT City

NSE International Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange NSE of India Ltd, has become the first in GIFT City to list American Depository Receipts ADRs with Dr Reddys Laboratories being the first Indian corporate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020