Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra gives Oprah Winfrey twist to viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday jumped on the viral 'Elf on Shelf' trend and gave it 'Oprah on Chopra' twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywood's brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and more took on the 'elf on shelf' tradition, which is associated with the Christmas cheer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:11 IST
Priyanka Chopra gives Oprah Winfrey twist to viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge
Picture shared by Priyanka Chopra(Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday jumped on the viral 'Elf on Shelf' trend and gave it 'Oprah on Chopra' twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywood's brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and more took on the 'elf on shelf' tradition, which is associated with the Christmas cheer. Elf on the shelf is a popular holiday tradition, in which parents place a small elf doll in their home and tell their children that the elf watches over them during the day and reports back to the North Pole at night.

Each morning, after returning from his "mission", the elf is placed in a different location in the home. This year, celebrities are sharing images of themselves with another celebrity super-imposed onto their shoulder. The catch: Like 'elf on the shelf,' their names must rhyme.

Taking on the viral challenge, the 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram, and gave the challenge American Talk show host Oprah Winfrey twist and shared photo of herself with Winfrey on her shoulder. Dressed in a white designer dress, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star superimposed an elated Winfrey on her shoulder.

Chopra captioned the post as, "Oprah on Chopra. Boom. (laughing with teary eyes emoji) #hadto #myelf @oprah." Earlier, Hollywood stars including Kerry Washington, Debra Messing and others have taken the viral challenge. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir join mayors' dharna outside CM's residence

The indefinite dharna by mayors and leaders of BJP ruled municipal corporations outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence entered the third day on Wednesday, with party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir joining the protest. Mayors...

Delhi court to consider on Dec 24 suit to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court will consider on December 24 a civil suit seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The civil suit has been filed on ...

Maha: Two held, four women rescued from flesh trade racket

Two women were arrested and four others rescued from a flesh trade racket in Mira-Bhayandar area of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the MBVV police set up a decoy and raided a place in Uttan Dhavi...

NSE lists ADRs at NSE IFSC in GIFT City

NSE International Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange NSE of India Ltd, has become the first in GIFT City to list American Depository Receipts ADRs with Dr Reddys Laboratories being the first Indian corporate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020