Left Menu
Development News Edition

Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Grace's return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to 'Home Economics', a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cent, one middle class and one struggling to make ends meet.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:52 IST
Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC
Picture shared by ABC Network (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Topher Grace's return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to 'Home Economics', a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cent, one middle class and one struggling to make ends meet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old star Grace will play the middle (in both age and economic status) sibling and also serve as an executive producer.

The series, a co-production of Lionsgate TV and ABC Signature, was created by Michael Colton and John Aboud and inspired by Colton's life. It's set to premiere in the spring and will mark Grace's first regular role on a broadcast series since he left Fox's 'That '70s Show' in 2005. Grace said, "I never thought about doing another show until I read Michael Colton and John Aboud's amazing script. Both the characters they created and the amazing ensemble they brought together to play them are a family I just had to be a part of."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cast also includes Caitlin McGee (Bluff City Law), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Karla Souza (How to Get Away With Murder) and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live). McGee will play the eldest of the three siblings, a therapist for at-risk children who's married to a teacher (Zamata) and whose financial status is often precarious. Tatro plays the youngest and wealthiest sibling. The series will also feature young actors Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain as the children of the three central characters.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, 'Home Economics' is the second comedy from ABC's 2020 development cycle to earn a series order, after the Kyra Sedgwick-led 'Call Your Mother' (which premieres January 13). The network also has drama 'Rebel', from 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner Krista Vernoff and based on the life of Erin Brockovich, on tap for 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises USD 7 mn funding for new venture

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has raised USD 7 million about Rs 51.4 crore in seed financing to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year. Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013...

Delhi: EOW arrests International Hawala Kingpin for criminal conspiracy

The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested an International Hawala Kingpin and mastermind of incorporating and operating several shell entities across several countries for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.The accused ha...

Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq's Kirkuk, sources say

Two oil wells were bombed inside a small oilfield on Wednesday but production was not affected, oil officials and security sources said.It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings at Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km 12 miles so...

Transformers and Rectifiers to get Rs 68 cr relief from PGCIL

Transformers and Rectifiers on Wednesday said it will get about Rs 68 crore relief on account of relaxed performance security norms from Power Grid Corporation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package-3. PGCIL has issued guidelines for reductio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020