Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Grace's return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to 'Home Economics', a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cent, one middle class and one struggling to make ends meet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old star Grace will play the middle (in both age and economic status) sibling and also serve as an executive producer.

The series, a co-production of Lionsgate TV and ABC Signature, was created by Michael Colton and John Aboud and inspired by Colton's life. It's set to premiere in the spring and will mark Grace's first regular role on a broadcast series since he left Fox's 'That '70s Show' in 2005. Grace said, "I never thought about doing another show until I read Michael Colton and John Aboud's amazing script. Both the characters they created and the amazing ensemble they brought together to play them are a family I just had to be a part of."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cast also includes Caitlin McGee (Bluff City Law), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Karla Souza (How to Get Away With Murder) and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live). McGee will play the eldest of the three siblings, a therapist for at-risk children who's married to a teacher (Zamata) and whose financial status is often precarious. Tatro plays the youngest and wealthiest sibling. The series will also feature young actors Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain as the children of the three central characters.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, 'Home Economics' is the second comedy from ABC's 2020 development cycle to earn a series order, after the Kyra Sedgwick-led 'Call Your Mother' (which premieres January 13). The network also has drama 'Rebel', from 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner Krista Vernoff and based on the life of Erin Brockovich, on tap for 2021. (ANI)