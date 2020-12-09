Left Menu
Vaani Kapoor praises 'Bell Bottom' co-star Akshay Kumar

Actor Vaani Kapoor on Wednesday shared a sunkissed selfie with her 'Bell Bottom' co-star Akshay Kumar and praised him.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vaani Kapoor on Wednesday shared a sunkissed selfie with her 'Bell Bottom' co-star Akshay Kumar and praised him. The 'Befikre,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her and Kumar smiling for the selfie.

Kapoor went on to term Kumar as "wonderful," and said that she will miss his "fun self," until they meet again. "How wonderful are you Akshay sir, you've made this journey so much more special for me," she wrote in the caption.

"will miss your fun self...until we meet again," she added. 'Bell Bottom,' marks Vaani Kapoor's first collaboration with the action superstar.

She is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' with Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh. (ANI)

