As Maxwell prepared a new bail application, the bureau's lawyers said in a letter released on Monday that the 58-year-old British socialite "remains in good health" despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction

The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former Beatles band mates on Tuesday paid tribute to him. The copy of "Double Fantasy" that Lennon signed for Mark David Chapman a few hours before his death on Dec. 8, 1980 is being sold by a private collector through New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions. U.S. defends how it treats jailed Ghislaine Maxwell

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Ghislaine Maxwell is being treated the same as other inmates at her Brooklyn jail, rejecting her lawyers' claim she was subjected to unduly restrictive conditions. As Maxwell prepared a new bail application, the bureau's lawyers said in a letter released on Monday that the 58-year-old British socialite "remains in good health" despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has signed up to promote cannabis-based products for U.S.-based Cure Pharmaceutical, the company said on Tuesday, the latest celebrity to endorse the plant for its therapeutic and pain relief related benefits. Kidman will help the unit, Sera Labs, boost its multi-channel distribution efforts and sales of an anti-aging skincare line and for its pain relief body creams and serums. Gen Chuck Yeager, 'Right Stuff' test pilot who broke sound barrier, dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, the steely "Right Stuff" test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97. Yeager's death was announced on his twitter account by his wife, Victoria.

