Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das discharged from hospital

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:05 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das discharged from hospital

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday following ''satisfactory improvement'' in his health, nearly a month after he was admitted to the facility

In a statement, Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor said, ''After seeing satisfactory improvement in the health of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, he was discharged on Wednesday.'' ''He has gone to Ayodhya in an ambulance, and a green corridor was made for it,'' Dr Kapoor said

On November 9, the 80-year-old seer was rushed to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors there had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was ''serious''. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been set up by the government, on the directions of the Supreme Court, to oversee the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Poland, Hungary accept German EU budget offer as 'D-Day' approaches

Poland and Hungary have provisionally accepted a European Union budget proposal from the blocs German presidency and are now awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical member states, a Polish official said on Wednesd...

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo; American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Motor racing-Montoya reunites with McLaren for Indy 500Juan Pablo Montoya will join Arrow McLaren for next years Indianapolis 500, the team said on Wednesday, as the Colombian chases a th...

Soccer-PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players wear 'no to racism' t-shirts ahead of rescheduled game

Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players wore No to racism t-shirts before their rescheduled Champions League game, which was suspended on Tuesday when the teams walked off in protest after the Turkish club accused a match official ...

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 217 - minister

Turkeys daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 217 in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total death toll to 15,531, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, and added there had been more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020