Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das discharged from hospital

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday following ''satisfactory improvement'' in his health, nearly a month after he was admitted to the facility

In a statement, Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor said, ''After seeing satisfactory improvement in the health of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, he was discharged on Wednesday.'' ''He has gone to Ayodhya in an ambulance, and a green corridor was made for it,'' Dr Kapoor said

On November 9, the 80-year-old seer was rushed to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors there had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was ''serious''. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been set up by the government, on the directions of the Supreme Court, to oversee the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.