Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Never Have I Ever' season two adds Tyler Alvarez to cast

The Netflix coming-of-age series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, revolves around an academically competitive and hot-headed Indian American teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.According to Deadline, Alvarez has been cast in the recurring role of Malcom, who went to elementary school with Devi and her friends but left when he was cast in a Disney Channel show.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:22 IST
'Never Have I Ever' season two adds Tyler Alvarez to cast

Actor Tyler Alvarez, best known for TV series ''American Vandal'' and Netflix hit series ''Orange is the New Black'', has been roped in to star in the second season of ''Never Have I Ever''. The Netflix coming-of-age series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, revolves around an academically competitive and hot-headed Indian American teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

According to Deadline, Alvarez has been cast in the recurring role of Malcom, who went to elementary school with Devi and her friends but left when he was cast in a Disney Channel show. He has recently returned to Sherman Oaks High whilst continuing his acting career. In the new season, Ramakrishnan will reprise her role alongside returning cast including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

The first season, which debuted in April, was lauded by critics for inclusivity and breaking South Asian stereotypes. Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner with Kaling executive producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

The show is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...

Current Parliament building nearly 100-years-old; it was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest: PM Modi.

Current Parliament building nearly 100-years-old it was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest PM Modi....

Nokia ties up with Voda Idea to offer tech solutions for enterprises

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has partnered with Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL to offer technology solutions to the latters enterprise division customers. Under the collaboration, Nokia will offer fixed wireless and private wireless ...

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices edged up 0.21 per cent to Rs 165.60 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020