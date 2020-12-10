Neetu Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Senior actor Neetu Kapoor who had been shooting for Raj Mehtaa's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' in Chandigarh on Thursday revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:04 IST
Actor Neetu Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Senior actor Neetu Kapoor who had been shooting for Raj Mehtaa's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' in Chandigarh on Thursday revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' actor took to Instagram to share an official statement about her diagnosis.

"Earlier this week I tested positive for COVID-19," she said. Kapoor also assured her fans that she is taking all safety measures and informed everyone that she has put herself under self-quarantine.

"All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better," the 62-year-old actor. The 'Kabhie Kabhie,' actor ended the statement by expressing gratitude for her fans' "love and support," and by urging everyone to "stay safe."

"I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care. - Neetu Kapoor," she said. Neetu Kapoor was shooting for 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', in Chandigarh in close associations with actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

While Anil Kapoor had earlier last week confirmed that he has tested negative for the virus, Varun Dhawan had on Monday revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. There has been no clarification from Kiara Advani yet. (ANI)

