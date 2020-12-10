Left Menu
Pack up time for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Bob Biswas' as shoot finishes

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer crime thriller 'Bob Biswas' announced on Thursday that the shooting for the film got completed last night in Kolkata.

10-12-2020
Wrap-Up for the team of 'Bob Biswas'. Image Credit: ANI

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer crime thriller 'Bob Biswas' announced on Thursday that the shooting for the film got completed last night in Kolkata. 'Bob Biswas', which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production, had started its shoot in the earlier part of 2020, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the shoot was stalled and pushed ahead.

The crew resumed the shooting for the film and commenced its schedule on November 23, which finally got wrapped up on December 9. A lot of action sequences were shot in this schedule across live locations in Kolkata while keeping in mind the social distancing norms. The official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment posted this update regarding the film with the caption "It's a wrap on a very special film! #BobBiswas will see you soon. @juniorbachchan @ghosh09 @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma #BoundScriptProduction".

Bob Biswas was the name of the poker-faced contract killer, which became the breakout character of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film 'Kahani', starring Vidya Balan. The movie, which is a character-based spin-off film will be directed by debutant director Diya Annapurna Ghosh, whose previous short film was selected for Cannes Film Festival in 2018. 'Bob Biswas', which is slated to be released sometime mid next year will be presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. (ANI)

