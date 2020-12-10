Left Menu
World Human Rights Day: Ayushmann Khurrana talks about importance of child's rights

On World Human Rights Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday spoke up on the importance of children's rights and how parents and teachers have a critical role to play in this.

10-12-2020
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana . Image Credit: ANI

On World Human Rights Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday spoke up on the importance of children's rights and how parents and teachers have a critical role to play in this. "Violence can and should be prevented. As parents, teachers, members of the community, and duty bearers we all have a role to play," he said.

"We need to reach out to children, to help them understand that they can speak out about violence they face to their parents or call the helpline -- ChildLine 1098. We have to help children understand how they can protect themselves," he added. Khurrana also threw light on the need to reach out to parents, and communities to make them understand the importance of changing behaviors.

"We also need to reach out to parents, friends, communities as we know that violence happens at home, in school, in playgrounds, by people children trust. Helping them understand the importance of changing their behaviors and responses towards violence as well as increase reporting," the 36-year-old actor said. The 'Article 15,' actor, as the Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF, will be reaching out to kids and families to promote awareness on this mission.

"My effort as a UNICEF celebrity advocate will be to reach out to the maximum number of people with messages to appeal to them through the way I can do best, to support ending violence against all children," the 'Article 15,' actor said. "I am committed to using my voice, my social media platforms, my talent, and my celebrity status to focus the country's attention on the need to #ENDviolence against children," he added.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (2018), every hour 5 cases of child sexual abuse are reported in India. (ANI)

