Ambanis 'delighted' as Akash, Shloka Ambani welcome baby boy

Telecom-to-energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited's Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on Thursday here, a spokesperson from the family said. "With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the spokesperson added. The statement from the family also spoke about how both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are "delighted" to welcome their first grandchild.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot last year on March 9 in a grand ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world. (ANI)