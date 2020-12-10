Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambanis 'delighted' as Akash, Shloka Ambani welcome baby boy

Telecom-to-energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited's Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on Thursday here, a spokesperson from the family said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:01 IST
Ambanis 'delighted' as Akash, Shloka Ambani welcome baby boy
Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani (file). Image Credit: ANI

Telecom-to-energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited's Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on Thursday here, a spokesperson from the family said. "With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the spokesperson added. The statement from the family also spoke about how both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are "delighted" to welcome their first grandchild.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot last year on March 9 in a grand ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Michel says will try to keep Brexit off EU summit agenda

European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday will avoid a long debate on Britains departure from the bloc, summit chair Charles Michel said.The Brexit will not be the most important point on our agenda ... negotiations are still o...

Toy Story 5 possibilities, why fans need to wait for fifth movie, what more we know

Is Toy Story 5 happening in reality The fifth movie may not have an official confirmation but the franchise enthusiasts cant curb their fervor to know what they can see in it.Fans are aggressively waiting to know when Toy Story 5 can be rel...

Japan's Kento Momota announces return to competitive badminton

World number one Kento Momota has announced that he will return to competitive badminton in the coming weeks. Japans shuttler Kento was out of action since January this year, after his triumph in Malaysia Masters when the vehicle taking him...

Japan plans vaccine freezer buying binge as Tokyo reports record cases

Japan said on Thursday it will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for the extraordinary task of protecting its people, while the capital, Tokyo, reported a record number of new infections. Japan, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020