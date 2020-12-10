Left Menu
Toy Story 5 possibilities, why fans need to wait for fifth movie, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:27 IST
The producer, Mark Nielsen was once questioned about the possibility of Toy Story 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Toy Story

Is Toy Story 5 happening in reality? The fifth movie may not have an official confirmation but the franchise enthusiasts can't curb their fervor to know what they can see in it.

Fans are aggressively waiting to know when Toy Story 5 can be released. The good news is that the actress, Annie Potts hinted plenty of fans would be excited to view what the toys do now.

"Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

The producer, Mark Nielsen was once questioned about the possibility of Toy Story 5. Without ruling out a possibility of a fifth movie, Mark Nielsen said, "Every film we make, we treat it like it's the first and the last film we're ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don't get in over your skis. Whether there's another one? I don't know. If there is, it's tomorrow's problem."

On the other hand, Tim Allen, who voiced for Buzz Lightyear, hinted that Toy Story 5 was possible. "Once you've gotten to four, you're passed that trilogy [point], so I don't see any reason why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you ask me, I'd say do five."

Fans need to wait for a long time for Toy Story 5. Fans need to wait for nine years for Toy Story 4 after the release of Toy Story 3 in 2010. Similarly, there was gap of four years between the first and second movies, and 11 years between the second and third movies. "Well, no-one is planning on it, but I wouldn't be surprised if somewhere two-and-a-half years from now someone has this kernel of an idea that could become it," Tom Hanks said to Ladbible.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official release date and confirmation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

