Makers of Durgamati project film clip on water to raise excitement

Ahead of the launch of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati, makers of the film projected a clip of the film on water to raise excitement among fans.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:44 IST
A still from 'Durgamati' water projection at Filmcity (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the launch of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati, makers of the film projected a clip of the film on water to raise excitement among fans. As the Bollywood industry is stepping back to normal, the filmmakers are putting in more creative efforts to attract audience with unique promotional activities. For instance, one day before the launch of 'Durgamati', fans witnessed unique water projection activity at the iconic Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagri, famous as the Filmcity in Mumbai.

Bhumi hopped onto Instagram to share the clip of the activity with her fans. Looking elegant in a red sleek dress with messy bun which she complemented with red stilettoes, the 'Pati Patni Or Woh' star expressed her excitement and said that it is the first time in her life that she has experienced such an intriguing activity live. With the electrifying video shared by the star, she wrote, "Last night, we projected a clip of #Durgamati on the water which was a whole new experience for all of us. Here's a video that we wanted to share with you all :)

Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime tomorrow, @primevideoin" Akshay Kumar also tweeted about the same event which reads, "A one of a kind event was organised last night where we did a water projection of a clip from #Durgamati. Here's the video! Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime tomorrow, @PrimeVideoIN"

The unique thing about this activity was that it followed the 'Durgamati mirror Installation activity', which allowed fans in Mumbai and New Delhi to experience the clip with rapidly emerging spooky atmosphere and flickering lights, chilling sounds creating the illusion of a mirror cracking adding terror to the fear factor. The thriller drama helmed by Ashok G, presented by Akshay Kumar, Cape of Good Films and bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, Abundantia Entertainment will release on December 11 and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

