Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday (local time) revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:08 IST
Ellen DeGeneres. Image Credit: ANI

American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday (local time) revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 62-year-old actor shared a statement on Twitter informing about it. "Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

Ellen further assured that she has been feeling fine and is following all the CDC guidelines. "I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified," she said. "I'll see you again after the holidays."

Ellen then urged everyone to "be healthy and safe," as she concluded her statement with love.

