Picture window: Locked-down Berlin cafe turns into artists' atelier

Its forced closure last month inspired Schork to open the empty premises to artists, giving them a public forum in which to demonstrate their art while maintaining the cafe's profile. "Of course it has been a double financial hit for us, once with the restaurant and again with the gallery and it would have been easy to drift off into a little depression which we wanted to avoid," she said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:22 IST
Visible to passers-by through the floor-to-ceiling window of a Berlin cafe, artist Innokenti Baranov puts the final touches to a still life. The flowers and cheese cake he is painting are displayed on a table next to him, and cafe owner Anina Schork live-streams the action to online viewers whose questions he stops to answer.

Cafe Berio, in the upscale neighbourhood of Schoeneberg, doubled as a cafe and art gallery before the coronavirus.

"Of course it has been a double financial hit for us, once with the restaurant and again with the gallery and it would have been easy to drift off into a little depression which we wanted to avoid," she said. Dressed in a paint-spattered pullover and trousers, Baranov is, meanwhile, relishing the attention.

"I like it the moment my paintings are on display, like the first day of an exhibition, when hundreds of people come to admire your work and that is a special feeling," he said Baranov. "The actual painting, which can take months, I do alone. (But) in this case I get feedback straight away and that is also a nice feeling."

Works by another painter, Fatih Alasalvaroglu - who originally approached Schork with the idea of allowing artists to work in the window - decorate the walls. Except for takeaways, restaurants and cafes in Germany have been shut since Nov. 2 under the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

