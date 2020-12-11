Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney reports nearly 87 million Disney+ subscribers

The entertainment conglomerate added about 13 million new customers since October. Hollywood is closely following Disney's plans a week after AT&T Inc's Warner Bros upended the film business by saying it would debut all of its 2021 movies on its HBO Max streaming service on the same day they hit theaters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 03:18 IST
Disney reports nearly 87 million Disney+ subscribers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney Co on Thursday kicked off a presentation to investors and reported its Disney+ streaming service now has 86.8 million subscribers. The entertainment conglomerate added about 13 million new customers since October.

Hollywood is closely following Disney's plans a week after AT&T Inc's Warner Bros upended the film business by saying it would debut all of its 2021 movies on its HBO Max streaming service on the same day they hit theaters. Disney is aiming to attract new subscribers to Disney+, the Netflix Inc competitor it launched a year ago, and the company's other streaming outlets. Netflix, which pioneered streaming in 2007, had 195 million paying subscribers at the end of October.

In October, Disney said it was restructuring the company to put more emphasis on streaming over traditional linear television to better meet customer demands. In addition to Disney+, the company offers Hulu and ESPN+, and next year will offer a streaming platform overseas under the Star brand. Cinema chains including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc , Cineworld Group and Cinemark Holdings Inc are watching to see if Disney, the box-office leader last year, plans big changes to the slate of movies it has set for theaters.

Disney and other studios previously moved some films to streaming because the coronavirus pandemic has left many cinemas closed. Warner Bros. took the most aggressive action by saying it would release all 17 of its 2021 movies on the HBO Max streaming service the same day they debut in theaters. Hollywood trade publications have reported that Disney has considered shifting the release of live-action movies including "Pinocchio," which stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, as well as "Peter Pan & Wendy," to Disney+ from theaters.

Disney+ sign-ups have already surpassed the company's earlier projections. In April 2019, the company had forecast that Disney+ would attract between 60 million and 90 million customers around the world by fiscal 2024. Last month, the company said it had already hit 74 million as of early October.

Disney+ has been boosted by the popularity of "The Mandalorian" TV series, a "Star Wars" spinoff featuring the character popularly known as Baby Yoda.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn U.S. election at Supreme Court

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo President-elect Joe Bidens election victory, saying the case has ...

Pemex's trading arm suspends business with Vitol amid U.S. bribery probe

The commercial arm of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex has temporarily suspended business with the worlds largest independent oil trader Vitol, which is the subject of a U.S. bribery investigation, according to a letter s...

Disney announces big expansion of Marvel and Star Wars on Disney+

Walt Disney Co on Thursday disclosed an aggressive expansion of the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on its Disney subscription streaming service. The entertainment conglomerate said it plans to release 10 new TV series in each of the two fr...

Four finalists compete for Time's Person of the Year for 2020

Time Magazine names its Person of the Year for 2020 on Thursday, choosing the winner from nominees that include healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice movement and two U.S. presidential election winners. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020