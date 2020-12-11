Left Menu
Marvel executive Kevin Fiege recently announced that late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman's much-loved character T'Challa from 'Black Panther,' will not be recast.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:46 IST
Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' character T'Challa to not be recast
Late actor Chadwick Boseman. Image Credit: ANI

Marvel executive Kevin Fiege recently announced that late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman's much-loved character T'Challa from 'Black Panther,' will not be recast. According to Fox News, the statements from the executive came during Disney's Investor Day presentation.

Although the studio has planned for a sequel to the superhit solo and has set it for a May 6, 2022 release, they will officially be going without one of the main characters. The sequel will be directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler who had co-written and helmed the first installment as well, as reported by Fox News.

Boseman essayed T'Challa firstly in 'Captain America: Civil War,' followed by its sequels 'Avengers: Infinity War,' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' 'Black Panther,' which was the late star's standalone however received three Oscar awards including the best motion picture of the year.

Ever since the tragic demise of Boseman in August, fans have been wondering about what is in the store for the late actor's character from Marvel's 'Avengers' and 'Black Panther.' Boseman passed away earlier this year on August 29 at an age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The 'Da 5 Bloods,' actor did not reveal his cancer diagnosis throughout the four-year-long battle and continued working throughout. It was later revealed by his team only after his demise. (ANI)

