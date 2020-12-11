Neetu Kapoor recovers from COVID-19

Left Menu
Almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19, senior actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday recovered and tested negative for the virus.

11-12-2020
Senior actor Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19, senior actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday recovered and tested negative for the virus. The health update of the 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' actor was given by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday through an Instagram post.

Sahni shared a picture of herself with her actor mom and expressed gratitude to everyone for their "good wishes & prayers." "Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier on Thursday, Neetu Kapoor had announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the week. Kapoor had been shooting for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' in Chandigarh since the mid of November with actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

While Varun Dhawan had earlier in the week revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, Anil Kapoor had last week confirmed testing negative for the virus. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has not given any update about her health. (ANI)

