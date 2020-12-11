I was nervous but it felt incredible: Elizabeth Debicki on playing Diana in 'The Crown'

Left Menu
Hollywood star Elizabeth Debicki says she is both nervous and excited to step into the role of Princess Diana for the final two seasons of hit Netflix series The Crown. I think the beauty of The Crown in so many ways, what Peter has done, is set up the most incredible playground for actors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:45 IST
Hollywood star Elizabeth Debicki says she is both nervous and excited to step into the role of Princess Diana for the final two seasons of hit Netflix series ''The Crown''. The 30-year-old Australian actor will be taking over the part from newcomer Emma Corrin who played the late royal in the fourth season to massive critical acclaim. The fourth season dropped on the streamer in November.

''I'm very, very excited. In the beginning, when I found out, when Peter asked me to play Diana, I was nervous obviously. It felt incredible but at the same time, an overwhelming prospect. ''But I think that's just the nature of what we do as actors because there's always a point in any job where you look at the thing that you're going to step into and it overwhelms you, if you're lucky. And that's the best place to work,'' Debicki, who most recently featured in Christopher Nolan's espionage thriller ''Tenet'', told PTI.

The actor is best known for featuring in movies and series such as ''A Few Best Men'', ''The Great Gatsby'', ''Everest'', ''The Night Manager'', ''Widows'' and ''Guardians of the Galaxy''. Debicki said what she likes the most about ''The Crown'' is the freedom creator Peter Morgan gives his actors.

''I'm actually very excited to step into this role. I think the beauty of 'The Crown' in so many ways, what Peter has done, is set up the most incredible playground for actors. Every time we get into a new cast and a new season, there is this kind of freedom given to the people who take on these incredibly interesting roles. ''I think that's just absolutely Peter's doing and the kind of ethos of the show in general. I think it allows actors to go in and inhabit the world in their way. And that's a really beautiful thing,'' she added. The first two seasons of ''The Crown'' featured Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

The trio were played by Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Tobiaz Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter in the third and fourth seasons. For the fifth and sixth season, Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as the monarch, while Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret. Veteran actor Jonathan Pryce will essay the role as Prince Philip.

The final two seasons of the series are expected to cover the breakdown of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and her death in 1997 in a car accident..

