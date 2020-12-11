Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wishes pour in as 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar turns 98

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday and received a plethora of warm wishes from the film industry on the occasion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:18 IST
Wishes pour in as 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar turns 98
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday and received a plethora of warm wishes from the film industry on the occasion. The legendary actor with nine Filmfare awards under his belt has always entertained the audiences with his enthralling acting performances that are still looked up to by the whole film industry. To celebrate the 98th birthday of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor, Bollywood took to social media and poured in birthday wishes for the legendary actor.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter and shared an old picture of him in which he is seen standing beside 'Tragedy King' of Hindi cinema. He captioned the post as "Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You're an institution by yourself and, you've always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always." Urmilla Matondkar too dedicated a heartfelt tweet along with a monochrome picture of the ace actor and captioned it as "When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era, a Legend, an Institution and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it. Happy Birthday #DilipKumar saab #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Red heart."

The 'Dhak Dhak Girl' of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has had the opportunity to work with the legend, took to Twitter and shared a still from their movie 'Izzatdaar' while wishing him good health. "Happy birthday @TheDilipKumar saab, I wish you good health and a long life ahead. I feel fortunate remembering the times we spent together while shooting for #Izzatdar & #KanoonApnaApna. Sending you my best wishes. Take care," she tweeted. Actor Ritesh Deshmukh also wished the veteran actor by posting a bunch of photos with him on his Twitter account. "The KING & I ..... Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you!!!," he wrote as a caption.

Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, and made his acting debut with the 1944 film 'Jwar Bhata'. He is best-known for iconic roles in films like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998 and was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...

Nepal's COVID-19 tally nears 250,000

Nepals COVID-19 tally on Friday neared 250,000 after 1,044 new infections were reported, the health ministry said. The new 1,044 cases were detected after conducting 7,414 PCR tests across the country, taking total number of infections to 2...

3 held for duping 20 cr from aspiring property buyers in Noida

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Delhi Police arrested three persons including a former financial adviser of Noida and Greater Noida Authority on the charges of duping Rs 20 crores from more than 20 aspiring property buyersinvestors. The a...

Italian city puts pooches first with pet-friendly planning scheme

Famed for its renaissance walls and mediaeval towers, the Italian city of Lucca hopes to boost its modern-day appeal by becoming Europes first pet-friendly smart city. An EU-funded initiative aims to nurture residents well-being by making ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020