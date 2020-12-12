Fans gathered outside superstar Rajinikanth's house on his birthday

Though celebrations being a bit aphonic amid the pandemic, fans of megastar Rajinikanth left no chance and gathered outside his residence to wish the veteran on his 70th birthday. As the 'Thalaiva' star turned 70 on Saturday, fans gathered outside his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai, to catch a glimpse of the star and wish him personally on his special day. The enthusiastic fans of actor-turned-politician were seen sporting t-shirts with Rajinikanth's face and his political catchline 'Ippo Illaina Eppovaum Illai' (translation: now or never) embedded on it.

A few also came with special posters having pictures of Thalaiva striking his iconic victory pose. The fans also sang a birthday song for the star, to wish him. After a long break from the films, the 'Sivaji' actor is still keen to captivate his lovers with his great on-screen advent through his upcoming action-drama flick Annaatthe, which he will resume shooting from December 15, as per latest announcements by the film director Siruthai Siva and the official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, under which the film is being produced.

Also Read: TDP president Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Rajinikanth's decision to launch party