Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fans gathered outside superstar Rajinikanth's house on his birthday

Though celebrations being a bit aphonic amid the pandemic, fans of megastar Rajinikanth left no chance and gathered outside his residence to wish the veteran on his 70th birthday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:28 IST
Fans gathered outside superstar Rajinikanth's house on his birthday
Fans outside Rajinikanth's house on his birthday . Image Credit: ANI

Though celebrations being a bit aphonic amid the pandemic, fans of megastar Rajinikanth left no chance and gathered outside his residence to wish the veteran on his 70th birthday. As the 'Thalaiva' star turned 70 on Saturday, fans gathered outside his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai, to catch a glimpse of the star and wish him personally on his special day. The enthusiastic fans of actor-turned-politician were seen sporting t-shirts with Rajinikanth's face and his political catchline 'Ippo Illaina Eppovaum Illai' (translation: now or never) embedded on it.

A few also came with special posters having pictures of Thalaiva striking his iconic victory pose. The fans also sang a birthday song for the star, to wish him. After a long break from the films, the 'Sivaji' actor is still keen to captivate his lovers with his great on-screen advent through his upcoming action-drama flick Annaatthe, which he will resume shooting from December 15, as per latest announcements by the film director Siruthai Siva and the official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, under which the film is being produced.

Also Read: TDP president Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Rajinikanth's decision to launch party

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied b...

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall

Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...

On Pawar's 80th birthday, colleague, ally rue missed chances

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who is seen as the architect of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra, turned 80 on Saturday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted him...

COVID-19: MP sees 1,282 cases, 9 deaths while 1,418 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,282 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,22,397, while nine patients died and 1,418 people were discharged during the day, an official said. The death toll in the state now stands a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020