Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt birthday wish for Rajinikanth

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday dug out a priceless photograph of him with one of India's superstars Rajinikanth and penned the sweet birthday wish to mark the 70th birthday of the actor.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:14 IST
Akshay Kumar with Rajinikanth. Image Credit: ANI

The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture with the 'Thalaiva' actor.

In the snap, the The 'Kesari' star noted, "Superhuman onscreen and a superb human off it...always feel fortunate to have shared screen space with you, sir. Here's wishing you a year filled with the best of health and more health. Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir" with a warm hug emoticon. Both the legends have shared the same screen space in 2018 action/science fiction movie '2.0'which turned out to be a blockbuster in the horizon of India cinema.

The post shared by the 'Khiladi' actor garnered more than seven lakh views within a few minutes of being posted. (ANI)

