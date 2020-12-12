Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt birthday wish for Rajinikanth

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday dug out a priceless photograph of him with one of India's superstars Rajinikanth and penned the sweet birthday wish to mark the 70th birthday of the actor. The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture with the 'Thalaiva' actor.

In the snap, the The 'Kesari' star noted, "Superhuman onscreen and a superb human off it...always feel fortunate to have shared screen space with you, sir. Here's wishing you a year filled with the best of health and more health. Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir" with a warm hug emoticon. Both the legends have shared the same screen space in 2018 action/science fiction movie '2.0'which turned out to be a blockbuster in the horizon of India cinema.

The post shared by the 'Khiladi' actor garnered more than seven lakh views within a few minutes of being posted. (ANI)