Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against Guj folk singer, 13 others for flouting rules

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-12-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 14:16 IST
FIR against Guj folk singer, 13 others for flouting rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have registered an FIR against a popular Gujarati folk singer and 13 others for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms during a live music show at a marriage function in Gujarat's Mehsana district, a police official said on Sunday. Eight of the 14 accused have been arrested following the incident that took place on Friday in Visnagar taluka where a large number of people turned up at the wedding party, he said.

The singer has not yet been taken into custody, the official from Visnagar (taluka) police station said. A video had surfaced on social media platforms in which a large number of people were purportedly seen dancing to songs sung by the artist and others at the marriage ceremony without following the social distancing or face mask rules, the official said.

''The police conducted a probe into it and people were found flouting the COVID-19 guidelines. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Saturday against 14 people, including the folk singer,'' the official said. ''Eight persons have been arrested. The singer is yet to be arrested,'' he said.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), he said. Gujarat reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 2,26,508, according to the state health department.

The state has so far reported 4,160 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light rains in few places of western UP, dry weather in eastern parts

Light rains occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while the weather was dry over eastern UP, the meteorological department said on Sunday. Rainfall was recorded in Najibabad with dense to very dense fog occurring at isolate...

India's warm up game ends in draw

Indias warm-up game against Australia A ended in a draw on the third and final day as Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth scored defiant unbeaten centuries, here on Sunday. India declared their second innings at overnight score of 386 for fou...

UP Police will seek custody of PFI student wing leader Rauf Shareef: Officer

The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Sunday that it would seek custody of Popular Front of Indias student wing leader Rauf Shareef, arrested in Kerala by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with a case of funding and stirring up protests...

'Those who give dough can also have pizza'

A group of five friends set out from Amritsar around on a cold Saturday morning. They didnt have much time to organise a regular langar, so they collected regular-sized pizzas from a Haryana mall and set up a stall at the Singhu border. Aro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020