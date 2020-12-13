Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria president makes first appearance since hospitalisation

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:52 IST
Algeria president makes first appearance since hospitalisation
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@Abdelmadjid Tebboune)

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday made his first appearance since he was flown to a hospital in Germany 47 days ago after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, saying he is recovering and will be back home soon.

Tebboune, 75, who appeared in a video on Twitter and a broadcast on state television, said he is expected to make a complete recovery within three weeks at the latest.

"I'm recovering...I will recover my physical capacities in a week, two weeks or three weeks," he said. "We will soon be in the country to continue building a new Algeria".

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya logs 123 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

At least 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, pushing the tally to 12,866, while three fresh fatalities raised the toll to 128, a senior official said on Sunday. East Khali Hills, which happens to be the worst- affecte...

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...

Bihar reports 500 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Bihars COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,43,247 as 500 more people tested positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,321, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. At least 548 people were cured of the dis...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020