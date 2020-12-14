Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was advised not to intimidate audience with my acting: Kalki Koechlin

Koechlin made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Kashyaps Dev D in 2009 and emerged as one of the brightest talents of her generation with acclaimed performances in films like Shaitaan, Margarita, With A Straw, Waiting and Gully Boy.In an interview with PTI over Zoom, the 36-year-old actor said she doesnt let others decide her course of work and picks up stories she relates with.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:53 IST
Was advised not to intimidate audience with my acting: Kalki Koechlin

Actor Kalki Koechlin says from being asked to dye her hair black to tone down her acting and not overwhelm the audience, she has received some of the strangest pieces of advice in her career spanning a decade. Koechlin made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Kashyap's ''Dev D'' in 2009 and emerged as one of the brightest talents of her generation with acclaimed performances in films like ''Shaitaan'', ''Margarita, With A Straw'', ''Waiting'' and ''Gully Boy''.

In an interview with PTI over Zoom, the 36-year-old actor said she doesn't let others decide her course of work and picks up stories she relates with. ''People have advised me strange things. Like 'dye your hair black, do an item number, don't intimidate the audience with your acting'. It's not like I don't want to do commercial films, I'd love to do a romantic-comedy, a fun film. ''It's a mixture of what comes my way and what I want to do. I then pick something which I can relate to in some way, do a good job and justice to a role,'' she said. The actor said she has gone through several highs and lows in her career, which have often left her feeling insecure. Koechlin said she has been in the film industry long enough to understand that neither success nor failure is permanent. ''I do feel insecure. There are times when I feel 'Oh I wish I could get more opportunities in certain types of roles.' But I've been in the industry long enough to continue to do my work, even when there have been those highs and lows. ''There are times when three of your films release in one year and then there's no work for a year at all. Then I have to write my own stuff, do a play. I've had enough experience in life to know that the ups and downs keep coming. You have to keep doing your thing,'' she added. The actor will be next seen in Netflix's upcoming Tamil anthology ''Paava Kadhaigal'', which explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships.

The film features four shorts, directed by Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran. Koechlin features in Shivan's short, titled, ''Love Panna Uttranum'', which chronicles the story of a political leader's daughter, who falls in love with someone outside her caste. It also stars Anjali and Padam Kumar. The actor said though the stories are set in the backdrop of honour killing, she was fascinated by the approach Shivan took to present the story on-screen. ''I expected something serious but found myself laughing in the middle of the narration. I realised it's such a unique way to interpret something like this, without trivialising it.'' Koechlin said the film, because of its highly entertaining treatment, will ''disarm'' the audience.

''It puts you in a place where you don't expect things to suddenly turn, but they do. I really liked that about the script, how it could go from happy to sad and sad to happy within a second,'' she added. The four-part anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. ''Paava Kadhaigal'' is set to release on Friday..

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt not carrying out development works in Azamgarh as I represent it: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and local MP Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP-led state government does not carry out development works in this district as it houses his parliamentary constituency. He claimed that Rs 52 crore is owed to ca...

Nearly 2 mn Chinese Communist Party members working for global companies in Australia, US: Report

A recent investigation has revealed that global companies across the world, which hold billions of dollars worth of sensitive defense contracts in Australia and the US, have almost 2 million members of the Chinese Communist Party CCP in the...

BJP wins 32 out of 49 seats in Goa's Zilla Panchayat polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Voting took place on December 12...

AAP stages hunger strike in Jammu in support of agitating farmers

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Monday staged a day-long hunger strike here in solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the Centres new agri laws. Some social groups also took out a joint rally, demanding repealing of the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020