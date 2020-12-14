Sara Ali Khan enjoys 'winter chai' by the 'setting sky'

Actor Sara Ali Khan spent Monday evening with a steaming cup of tea by the "setting sky," at her terrace. The 'Love Aaj Kal,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying "winter chai."

The picture sees the 25-year-old actor giving out perfect cozy vibes dressed in a pink coloured pull-over which she layered with a matching shawl over it. Khan kept her hair loose and is seen slaying the no make-up look in the picture.

The background of the picture features a setting sun. "Winter Chai, Setting Sky," the 'Kedarnath,' actor wrote in the caption.

Khan was last seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1.' (ANI)