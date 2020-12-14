Choose Yourself: Jacqueline Fernandez sets fitness goals with post-workout picture

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Monday seen setting fitness goals for her fans with a new post-workout picture. The 'Kick,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her flaunting her well-built physique including her flat belly.

Fernandez was seen dressed in an all-black gym outfit which constituted of a sports bra and a matching jogger. She complimented the post with a caption on choosing oneself.

"They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself," the 35-year-old actor wrote in the caption. (ANI)

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up first schedule of 'Bhoot Police'