Choose Yourself: Jacqueline Fernandez sets fitness goals with post-workout picture
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Monday seen setting fitness goals for her fans with a new post-workout picture.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:07 IST
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Monday seen setting fitness goals for her fans with a new post-workout picture. The 'Kick,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her flaunting her well-built physique including her flat belly.
Fernandez was seen dressed in an all-black gym outfit which constituted of a sports bra and a matching jogger. She complimented the post with a caption on choosing oneself.
"They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself," the 35-year-old actor wrote in the caption. (ANI)
