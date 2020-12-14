Left Menu
American actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on 'CNN's annual Heroes' TV special Sunday (local time) to pay homage to the people who have made a difference in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:18 IST
Meghan Markle honours Covid-19 heroes in surprise appearance on CNN
Meghan Markle. Image Credit: ANI

American actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on 'CNN's annual Heroes' TV special Sunday (local time) to pay homage to the people who have made a difference in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex thanked the "individuals (who) stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met" in the past year, which she described as being "universally challenging for everyone."

The 39-year-old added: "They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation." As per Page Six, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, announced earlier this year that they were abandoning their roles as "senior" royals and relocated to California while the deadly bug was spreading across the globe.

The couple has been volunteering with several charities in the Los Angeles area. In April, they delivered meals to city residents through Project Angel Food, a program to feed the chronically ill, CNN reported. The duo recently distributed supplies to needy students with Baby2Baby and the Duke of Sussex was spotted volunteering with the Walker Family Events Foundation, which supports veterans and their families, according to the network.

"In the face of this devastating reality, we ... saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times," the Duchess said on CNN. "We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry," she continued.

"We saw communities standing up and taking action. When kids' lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbours make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn't leave their homes, we as a community showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps," Markle said. "We know the value of food - as nourishment, as a life source - and in moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug, especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we're all experiencing. These moments reminded so many that they're cared for," she added. (ANI)

