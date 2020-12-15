Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York's historic Bigelow pharmacy survives pandemic's punch

The Bigelow Apothecary has survived two world wars, the Sept 11 attacks, and the Great Recession of 2007-2009, but the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic has been its hardest challenge yet, said owner Ian Ginsberg. "Mike Tyson says everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-12-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 03:24 IST
New York's historic Bigelow pharmacy survives pandemic's punch

A pharmacy in New York's Greenwich Village neighborhood is reeling from a coronavirus "punch in the face" but is determined to reach its third century, its owner said on Monday. The Bigelow Apothecary has survived two world wars, the Sept 11 attacks, and the Great Recession of 2007-2009, but the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic has been its hardest challenge yet, said owner Ian Ginsberg.

"Mike Tyson says everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face. And I think this is a big punch in the face," Ginsberg said. "It's going to be a little rough, but we'll get through it, and everybody will pitch in." The pharmacy - or apothecary - was founded in 1838, according to a sign above the storefront. Its customers have included Eleanor Roosevelt, Mark Twain and Elvis Costello, according to a 2019 New York Times feature, which said Bigelow was considered by some to be the oldest pharmacy in the United States.

Workers on Monday wrapped Christmas gifts in paper and ribbon that bore the store's logo in a 19th century font, as a resident cat looked on. A rolling ladder affords access to higher shelves, where dusty bottles with cork stoppers bear labels like 'Chloroform' and 'Strontium Bromide,' a sense of the products it once offered.

More than 2,800 small businesses have closed in New York City since the pandemic's outbreak. The Bigelow family business survives by keeping a lid on costs, Ginsberg said. "We just all roll up our sleeves and we just get busy," Ginsberg said. "This (pandemic) is probably the mother of all issues we faced."

Greenwich Village resident Elizabeth Mazza said she has been coming to Bigelow Apothecary since the disco era. "They take care of you forever," she said.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Brazil's mass vaccination will not start until March, says health official

In Brazil, a mass inoculation campaign against COVID-19 will only be possible from March and will rely on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a senior health official at the countrys leading public biomedical institute told Reuters.The comments come a...

Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock

Starting in January, most seasons of popular workplace comedy The Office will be accessible only with a monthly subscription to Comcast Corps Peacock Premium streaming service, the company announced on Monday. Seasons one and two will be av...

ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor believes there is a reasonable basis to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutors office on Monday. United Nations investig...

BRIEF-CNN Parent Rejects Unfounded Trump Ads About Election Fraud - Bloomberg News

Dec 14 Reuters - CNN PARENT REJECTS UNFOUNDED TRUMP ADS ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text IDhttpsbloom.bg3nlfrCv Further company coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020